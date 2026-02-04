Markets
CCK

Crown Holdings Inc. Reports Fall In Q4 Profit

February 04, 2026 — 04:21 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $150 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $358 million, or $3.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Crown Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $199 million or $1.74 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $3.127 billion from $2.903 billion last year.

Crown Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $150 Mln. vs. $358 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.31 vs. $3.02 last year. -Revenue: $3.127 Bln vs. $2.903 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CCK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.