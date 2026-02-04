Crown Holdings Inc. Reports Fall In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $150 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $358 million, or $3.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Crown Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $199 million or $1.74 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $3.127 billion from $2.903 billion last year.

Crown Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $150 Mln. vs. $358 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.31 vs. $3.02 last year. -Revenue: $3.127 Bln vs. $2.903 Bln last year.

