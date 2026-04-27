Crown Holdings Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) announced a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $175 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $193 million, or $1.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Crown Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $209 million or $1.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $3.259 billion from $2.887 billion last year.

Crown Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $175 Mln. vs. $193 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.56 vs. $1.65 last year. -Revenue: $3.259 Bln vs. $2.887 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.10 To $ 2.20 Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.90 To $ 8.30

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