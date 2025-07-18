Crown Holdings Earnings Preview

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-07-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Crown Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86.

The announcement from Crown Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.44, leading to a 7.96% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Crown Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.23 1.51 1.80 1.58 EPS Actual 1.67 1.59 1.99 1.81 Price Change % 8.0% 3.0% 4.0% 9.0%

Tracking Crown Holdings's Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Holdings were trading at $106.3 as of July 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 37.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Crown Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Crown Holdings.

With 13 analyst ratings, Crown Holdings has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $115.15, indicating a potential 8.33% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AptarGroup, Ball and Silgan Hldgs, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for AptarGroup, with an average 1-year price target of $175.67, suggesting a potential 65.26% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ball, with an average 1-year price target of $63.2, suggesting a potential 40.55% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Silgan Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $61.71, suggesting a potential 41.95% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for AptarGroup, Ball and Silgan Hldgs, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Crown Holdings Outperform 3.70% $625M 7.08% AptarGroup Outperform -3.07% $336.41M 3.15% Ball Neutral 7.76% $604M 3.15% Silgan Hldgs Buy 11.36% $270.40M 3.34%

Key Takeaway:

Crown Holdings ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Delving into Crown Holdings's Background

Crown Holdings is one of the world's largest producers of metal packaging. The company manufactures beverage cans, metal food cans, and closures as well as aerosol cans. With the purchase of Signode, the company also has a presence in a wide variety of protective transport packaging. Although it's headquartered in the United States, the vast majority of Crown's sales come from its operations in Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia.

A Deep Dive into Crown Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Crown Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.7% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Crown Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.69% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crown Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.08% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.39%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.47, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

