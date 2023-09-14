Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) Purchases New Micro Trenchers

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN announced that it purchased new micro trenchers, which will be deployed with a new customer in Arizona.



To meet the growing demand in Arizona and other additional markets, the company intends to continue adding to its inventory of micro trenchers after these units are deployed.



Previously, In its second-quarter business updates, Crown ElectroKinetics announced its intention to shift to micro trenching as a technique for the construction of fiber optic networks.



The company has been able to start the process of acquiring new micro trenching equipment, owing to its improved balance sheet. Crown Fibre Optics will be able to commence construction using an innovative and in-demand construction approach superior to standard underground drilling.



Although micro trenchers are currently difficult to acquire, Crown ElectroKinetics has developed a relationship wherein it expects the delivery of new micro trenchers monthly. This will provide the company with a competitive edge.



CRKN expects new micro trenchers to help it maximize the value of previously announced contracts.



In the June-end quarter of 2023, the company came out with an adjusted loss per share of $9.27. It reported a loss per share of $1.62 in the prior-year quarter.

Crown ElectroKinetics’ shares have lost 65.1% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 12.1%.



