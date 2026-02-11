Crown Crafts Inc. Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.51 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $0.893 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.3% to $20.717 million from $23.35 million last year.

Crown Crafts Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.51 Mln. vs. $0.893 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.14 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $20.717 Mln vs. $23.35 Mln last year.

