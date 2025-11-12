Crown Crafts Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.15 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $0.860 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.1% to $23.69 million from $24.46 million last year.

Crown Crafts Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.15 Mln. vs. $0.860 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $23.69 Mln vs. $24.46 Mln last year.

