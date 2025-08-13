Crown Crafts Expands Disney License

Crown Crafts(NASDAQ:CRWS) reported first quarter fiscal 2026 results on August 13, 2025, with net sales of $15.5 million, a 4.5% decrease year over year, and a GAAP net loss of $1.1 million, primarily due to inventory shortages from tariff mitigation and increased expenses from the Baby Boom acquisition. Management highlighted expanded licensing with Disney, a rebound in July sales, and continued margin pressures from tariffs, while maintaining balance sheet stability. The following analysis details key strategic, financial, and operational developments affecting the long-term investment outlook.

Disney license expansion strengthens Crown Crafts brand portfolio

The newly extended Disney agreement enables the company to market licensed products in Canada and introduces diaper bags to its Disney-branded offerings, building on a stable foundation of supplier and retailer relationships.

"To that end, we're delighted to announce that we have extended our license agreement with Disney. The Disney license now extends our reach to sales in Canada and will include diaper bags to our list of licensed products."

-- Olivia Elliott, President & Chief Executive Officer

This expanded licensing arrangement enhances the company's competitive positioning in North America and diversifies its product mix, supporting long-term brand equity and potential revenue growth.

Tariff impact and inventory strategy weigh on CRWS Q1 margins

Gross profit declined by $448,000 compared to the prior three-month period ended June 30, 2024, while gross margin (GAAP) fell 1.8 percentage points to 22.7%, primarily due to increased tariff costs associated with products imported from China. Inventory stood at $31.6 million at the end of fiscal 2025, as the company shifted its ordering pattern to minimize tariff exposure during uncertain trade policy periods.

"The decrease in net sales was largely a result of inventory shortages, resulting from the company's strategy to minimize the impact of extremely high tariffs in effect during the first half of the quarter. Gross profit decreased by $448,000 from the prior three-month period ended 06/30/2024. As a percentage of net sales, there was a decrease of 1.8% from 24.5% in the prior year to 22.7% of net sales for the three-month period ended 06/29/2025. The decrease is primarily a result of increased tariff costs associated with products imported from China."

-- Claire K. Spencer, Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Persistent tariff volatility and its influence on inventory flow have created short-term margin pressure and demand disruption, underscoring the urgency of pricing actions and supply chain adaptation for sustained profitability.

Retail destocking sets up potential for order rebound at Crown Crafts

Retailers have sharply reduced weeks-of-supply from historical norms, temporarily suppressing order volumes at the company. Recent sales figures in July indicate a positive trend, coinciding with expected restocking as retailers' shelf inventories are depleted amid stable end-market demand.

"One of our major retailers has gone from about ten weeks of supply on hand to an average of one to two weeks. And so that definitely impacted the sales. As those SKUs run out though, we're hopeful that we're going to see the order patterns get back to a normal level."

-- Olivia Elliott, President & Chief Executive Officer

Restocking dynamics and a normalization of retailer inventory positions may drive a rebound in shipments for the remaining fiscal year, though uncertainty around consumer spending and point-of-sale visibility persists.

Looking Ahead

Management affirmed cautious optimism for the rest of fiscal 2026, citing encouraging July sales and successful customer price increases being implemented through September as tariff mitigation. No explicit quantitative guidance was issued, and management expects that supply chain normalization and expanded licensed offerings will support revenue and margin recovery. No new long-term financial targets or milestone dates were disclosed this quarter.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

This article was created using Large Language Models (LLMs) based on The Motley Fool's insights and investing approach. It has been reviewed by our AI quality control systems. Since LLMs cannot (currently) own stocks, it has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.