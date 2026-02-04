Crown Castle Swings To Q4 Profit

Markets
(RTTNews) - Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $294 million or $0.67 per share, compared to a net loss of $4.77 billion or $10.97 per share last year.

Funds from operations for the quarter was $442 million or $1.01 per share, compared to $483 million or $1.11 per share last year.

Adjusted Funds from operations for the quarter was $489 million or $1.12 per share, compared to $523 million or $1.20 per share last year.

Net revenues for the quarter were $1.072 billion, compared to $1.119 billion last year.

Looking forward to the full year 2026, the company expects earnings per share of $1.48 to $2.12, and adjusted funds from operations of $4.38 to $4.49 per share.

