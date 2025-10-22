Markets
CCI

Crown Castle Q3 Profit Rises

October 22, 2025 — 04:50 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $323 million or $0.74 per share, compared to $303 million or $0.70 per share last year.

Adjusted funds from operations for the quarter were $490 million or $1.12 per share, compared to $525 million or $1.20 per share last year.

Site rental revenues for the quarter were $1.01 billion, compared to $1.07 billion last year.

Looking forward to the full year, the company now expects earnings per share of $0.33 to $0.97 and AFFO per share of $4.23 to $4.35.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CCI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.