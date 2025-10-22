Crown Castle Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $323 million or $0.74 per share, compared to $303 million or $0.70 per share last year.

Adjusted funds from operations for the quarter were $490 million or $1.12 per share, compared to $525 million or $1.20 per share last year.

Site rental revenues for the quarter were $1.01 billion, compared to $1.07 billion last year.

Looking forward to the full year, the company now expects earnings per share of $0.33 to $0.97 and AFFO per share of $4.23 to $4.35.

