CrowdStrike's (CRWD) Asset Graph to Secure IT Operations

CrowdStrike CRWD recently unveiled its latest graph database — Asset Graph — that dynamically monitors and tracks complex interactions among assets providing graphic visualizations of the asset relationships such as devices, users, accounts, applications, cloud workloads and operations technology to secure IT operations from breaches.

The new release, which offers a single holistic view of the risks posed by the assets, is powered by CrowdStrike Security Cloud and supports the CrowdStrike Falcon platform. Asset Graph protects and manages the IT environment of the organizations by enabling them to make informed, risk-based decisions that can range from security to IT performance, utilization, capacity, license management and several other things.

CrowdStrike’s Falcon Discover will be the first module to utilize the Asset Graph solution. Integrating Asset Graph and Falcon Discover with ServiceNow, IT professionals will be able to get better asset visibility across devices in a single console, delivering enhanced monitoring over managed and unmanaged/ unsupported assets. Through this move, CrowdStrike will identify assets, identities and configurations across all systems, including cloud, on-premises, mobile, and Internet of Things (IoT), aiding organizations in enforcing security hygiene and managing their security posture for risk reduction.

CrowdStrike Price and Consensus

CrowdStrike price-consensus-chart | CrowdStrike Quote

The latest launch reflects CrowdStrike’s support for the acceleration of security transformation among its enterprise customers led by digitization.

The company started graph technologies with the launch of Threat Graph in July last year. Threat Graph is a cloud-based, massively scalable graph database that enables the security company to visualize and evaluate event data generated by thousands of endpoints and cloud workloads protected by its Falcon platform. It was designed to store, query, and analyze relevant security events enabling Falcon to identify and stop attacks in progress.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

CrowdStrike currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of CRWD have declined 21.5% in the past year.



Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Avnet AVT, Axcelis Technologies ACLS and Analog Devices ADI. While Avnet and Axcelis sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Analog Devices carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avnet's fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised 55 cents northward to $1.96 per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 20.5% north to $6.83 per share in the past 60 days.



Avnet's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 21.2%. Shares of AVT have rallied 12.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axcelis' second-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised 3 cents upward to 99 cents per share over the past 30 days. For 2022, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axcelis' earnings has moved 41 cents north to $4.40 per share in the past 30 days.



Axcelis' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 23.5%. Shares of ACLS have surged 51.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices' third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 5 cents to $2.42 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved 16 cents north to $9.24 per share in the past 30 days.



Analog Devices' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 7.7%. Shares of ADI have increased 0.5% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.