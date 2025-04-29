Markets
CRWD

CrowdStrike Unveils Cloud Security Upgrades To Protect AI, SaaS, And Multi-Cloud Environments

April 29, 2025 — 08:20 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CrowdStrike (CRWD) Tuesday announced that it has launched a suite of cloud security enhancements to its Falcon cybersecurity platform, introducing capabilities like AI Model Scanning and Shadow AI detection.

These innovations aim to help organizations secure cloud infrastructure, workloads, SaaS applications, and AI systems, all within a unified solution. As cloud breaches rise and adversaries increasingly exploit valid accounts and identity weaknesses, CrowdStrike's new features provide real-time visibility and protection across complex hybrid and multi-cloud ecosystems.

According to CTO Elia Zaitsev, modern cloud security demands more than visibility; it requires integrated, real-time protection across all cloud layers, including AI and SaaS. He noted that traditional, siloed tools are no longer adequate, especially given the rapid adoption of AI. The Falcon platform, he emphasized, distinguishes itself by offering AI-native, unified security that actively stops attacks rather than just observing them.

CrowdStrike is reinforcing its leadership in AI cloud security with advanced features that safeguard AI models from emerging threats. The new Falcon Cloud Security updates include AI Model Scanning, which inspects models in containerized environments for hidden malware, trojans, backdoors, and adversarial tampering. Powered by CrowdStrike's threat intelligence and ExPRT.AI, it identifies high-risk models before deployment, ensuring compromised models never reach production. Additionally, the AI Security Dashboard offers a centralized, real-time view of all AI workloads. With agentless monitoring, it detects unauthorized AI use (often referred to as "Shadow AI"), enforces policies, and safeguards sensitive training data, ensuring secure and compliant AI adoption.

CrowdStrike has also rolled out a suite of advanced tools to strengthen security for cloud identities, data, and SaaS environments. Falcon Data Protection for Cloud uses eBPF-powered runtime monitoring to protect data in use, blocking unauthorized access in real time without affecting system performance. SaaS Threat Services provide specialized assessments and real-time threat detection for SaaS applications, helping organizations reduce risks associated with cloud-native environments. Falcon Privileged Access enhances identity security by eliminating persistent access privileges, granting Just-in-Time access only when needed to minimize insider threats. Lastly, CrowdStrike Pulse Services deliver expert-led guidance to correct misconfigurations, improve identity management, and reduce the overall cloud attack surface, ensuring rapid threat detection and response across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures.

CrowdStrike is showcasing these latest security advancements at RSA, booth N-6144. Let me know if you'd like a version formatted for LinkedIn or a press brief.

Tuesday, CRWD closed at $430.99, up 1.87%, and is currently trading after hours at $429.10, down 0.44% on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRWD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.