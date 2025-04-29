CrowdStrike Unveils Cloud Security Upgrades To Protect AI, SaaS, And Multi-Cloud Environments

(RTTNews) - CrowdStrike (CRWD) Tuesday announced that it has launched a suite of cloud security enhancements to its Falcon cybersecurity platform, introducing capabilities like AI Model Scanning and Shadow AI detection.

These innovations aim to help organizations secure cloud infrastructure, workloads, SaaS applications, and AI systems, all within a unified solution. As cloud breaches rise and adversaries increasingly exploit valid accounts and identity weaknesses, CrowdStrike's new features provide real-time visibility and protection across complex hybrid and multi-cloud ecosystems.

According to CTO Elia Zaitsev, modern cloud security demands more than visibility; it requires integrated, real-time protection across all cloud layers, including AI and SaaS. He noted that traditional, siloed tools are no longer adequate, especially given the rapid adoption of AI. The Falcon platform, he emphasized, distinguishes itself by offering AI-native, unified security that actively stops attacks rather than just observing them.

CrowdStrike is reinforcing its leadership in AI cloud security with advanced features that safeguard AI models from emerging threats. The new Falcon Cloud Security updates include AI Model Scanning, which inspects models in containerized environments for hidden malware, trojans, backdoors, and adversarial tampering. Powered by CrowdStrike's threat intelligence and ExPRT.AI, it identifies high-risk models before deployment, ensuring compromised models never reach production. Additionally, the AI Security Dashboard offers a centralized, real-time view of all AI workloads. With agentless monitoring, it detects unauthorized AI use (often referred to as "Shadow AI"), enforces policies, and safeguards sensitive training data, ensuring secure and compliant AI adoption.

CrowdStrike has also rolled out a suite of advanced tools to strengthen security for cloud identities, data, and SaaS environments. Falcon Data Protection for Cloud uses eBPF-powered runtime monitoring to protect data in use, blocking unauthorized access in real time without affecting system performance. SaaS Threat Services provide specialized assessments and real-time threat detection for SaaS applications, helping organizations reduce risks associated with cloud-native environments. Falcon Privileged Access enhances identity security by eliminating persistent access privileges, granting Just-in-Time access only when needed to minimize insider threats. Lastly, CrowdStrike Pulse Services deliver expert-led guidance to correct misconfigurations, improve identity management, and reduce the overall cloud attack surface, ensuring rapid threat detection and response across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures.

CrowdStrike is showcasing these latest security advancements at RSA, booth N-6144.

Tuesday, CRWD closed at $430.99, up 1.87%, and is currently trading after hours at $429.10, down 0.44% on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

