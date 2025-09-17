CrowdStrike Stock Set for Breakout as Agentic AI Demand Surges

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) is in a quiet period of sorts. The company won’t report earnings until the end of November, meaning investors have to get through what are notoriously sluggish months for stocks with no fuel beyond headline news to push CRWD stock higher.

Fortunately, there was a jolt of bullish news last week as Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) announced a partnership with CrowdStrike to build fortified agentic AI agents. The collaboration aims to enhance the cybersecurity of enterprise AI systems by integrating CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform with Salesforce’s enterprise tools.

This is taking AI out of the tech sector, and CrowdStrike’s AI-native Falcon platform is a logical choice for many companies. The Salesforce partnership may help grow the base even further.

Demand for cybersecurity is expected to accelerate in the coming years as companies look to create agentic AI tools while safeguarding their digital space. It’s not just about software anymore; it’s about trust, safety, and governance in autonomous AI environments.

The Next Frontier: Agentic AI Needs a Gatekeeper

Just when investors got used to generative AI, they’re being asked to consider the next wave in artificial intelligence: agentic AI. These autonomous systems can plan, execute tasks, and adapt—all without continuous human input. But that power demands equally powerful oversight.

Companies won’t unleash autonomous AI into sensitive workflows unless they can guarantee guardrails against hijacking, privilege escalation, and misuse. That makes cybersecurity a critical trust layer for AI adoption.

CrowdStrike has already leaned into the agentic AI space with it's own agentic analyst, Charlotte AI. CrowdStrike's partnership with Salesforce will showcase how Charlotte AI can track agents back to their human creators, detect abnormal behavior, and prevent an account that has more access rights or permissions than it actually needs to perform its intended role (i.e., overprivileged) from being exploited by bad actors.

Salesforce employees can engage with Charlotte AI through natural conversation, which will allow them to flag potential risks, suggest responses, and trigger automated remediation without leaving Slack channels.

NVIDIA Integration Strengthens the Case

CrowdStrike’s recent announcement of a partnership with NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVIDIA) shows how the company is working on both ends of the agentic AI model. In this case, CrowdStrike’s Charlotte AI AgentWorks is integrating with NVIDIA’s Nemotron (NeMo), a family of the most open AI models.

This builds on an existing partnership and signifies a deepening synergy between AI development and cybersecurity governance. By securing AI models at both the training and deployment stages, CrowdStrike is expanding its relevance across the AI value chain.

CRWD Stock Nears Key Technical Breakout Levels

CRWD stock is showing a technical setup that supports a bullish outlook. Bulls will watch closely to see if the stock’s recent momentum surpasses its 50-day simple moving average (SMA). The stock has broken above this level several times in 2025, but it failed to sustain that rally in each case.

Moderate volume works against that scenario. However, options activity shows aggressive positioning around a $450 strike call, indicating aggressive bullish positioning for a break above resistance.

So where could the stock go? CRWD stock has made previous swing highs around the $460 to $470 level. Above that level, the stock could reach the $480 to $488 level. In the most bullish scenario, the stock could climb to the top of analysts’ expectations, which would put it above $500 by the end of the year.

With all that said, investors have rejected CRWD stock at its 50-day SMA. In that scenario, the rally could stall and push the stock lower. Based on recent swing lows, an area between $427 and $430 would be the immediate support level.

A break below that would put an area around the stock’s 200-day moving average (around $412) in play. This would also align with the options chain, where bulls align at prices slightly higher than this level.

A level below $412 would align with deeper support and likely bring in long-term buyers.

