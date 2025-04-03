Is CrowdStrike Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $89.8 billion, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Based in Austin, Texas, the company’s unified platform provides cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data through a SaaS-based model.

Companies valued at over $10 billion are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and CRWD perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the software industry. The company’s wide range of offerings pertaining to workplace security, cloud workload security, managed security, and AI-powered workflow automation places it in a leading position in the aforementioned industry.

Despite its strengths, the company has slipped 8.5% from its 52-week high of $455.59, achieved on Feb. 19. Moreover, it has surged 7% over the past three months, compared to the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) fall of 8.7% over the same time frame.

Zooming out, CRWD has surged 16.3% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming $NASX’s 8.4% returns. Over the past six months, shares of CRWD are up 32.6%, outperforming NASX’s 1.8% drop over the same time frame.

CRWD has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-March but under its 50-day moving average since early March.

CRWD shares surged 1.9% following its Q4 earnings release on Mar. 4. The company reported a 25% increase in its revenue, which amounted to $1.1 billion. This growth was primarily boosted by a 27% growth in its subscription revenue, which amounted to $1 billion. For the upcoming Q1 of fiscal 2026, the company expects its revenue and EPS to be in the range of $1.1 billion and $0.64 to $0.66, respectively.

Its rival, Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT), has surpassed CRWD, with its shares surging 26.4% over the past six months and 42.3% over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are strongly bullish on CRWD’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 46 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $407.07 suggests a potential upside of 9.6% from current price levels.

