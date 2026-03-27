CrowdStrike Stock Outlook as Cybersecurity Spending Holds

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a prime example of the risk and reward in technology stocks, and in particular, cybersecurity stocks in 2026. CRWD stock is down significantly in 2026, and after a bullish rally around its Q4 FY2026 earnings, it met resistance and may be entering a range-bound state.

That would be an improvement from the sustained downtrend the stock has been in since the middle of November 2025. It's also where investors may be getting an opportunity to accumulate shares before CRWD stock moves higher, which seems inevitable for two key reasons.

The Big Picture: Consolidation, Not Cutting

A theme throughout earnings season is that many companies are boosting earnings by trimming expenses where they can. For example, as the cost of borrowing remains high, many chief information officers (CIOs) may prioritize projects that provide a clear return on investment.

But in the case of cybersecurity, it’s more about consolidation of services than an outright cut.

Cyberattacks don’t slow down based on the broader economy, and the threats are becoming more sophisticated in the age of agentic artificial intelligence.

Over the last few years, many organizations have adopted multiple cybersecurity platforms. Those are now likely to be consolidated to reduce vendor count, integrate data, and automate workflows.

This benefits a company like CrowdStrike, which offers its Falcon platform as a one-stop solution for enterprise-level cybersecurity needs.

Outperforming in a Growing Market

In its most recent quarter, CrowdStrike reported net new annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $331 million, a 47% year-over-year increase. The company also reported an ending ARR of $5.25 billion and record free cash flow of $376 million in the quarter and $1.24 billion in the full year. It also guided for ARR growth of around 23% to 24% in FY 2027.

These are great numbers, and they look even better when viewed in comparison to a company such as Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW). At first glance, it may appear that Palo Alto’s ARR is growing faster than that of CrowdStrike, but it’s important to note that, in the case of Palo Alto, some of that growth is aided by acquisition. So, from a pure play standpoint, the Falcon platform more than holds its own.

CRWD Stock May Offer More Upside

One reason for the downturn in CRWD stock has been its valuation. The stock got expensive at a time when investors renewed their concerns about the impact of AI on corporate budgets.

This may, however, be a case of investors selling first and asking questions later. As stated above, AI is enhancing the need for cybersecurity, and AI-native platforms like the Falcon platform are uniquely positioned for that threat environment.

That doesn’t change the fact that CRWD stock is still expensive in relative terms. But what the current valuation implies is that CrowdStrike can continue delivering revenue growth in the low 20% range for the rest of the decade. That’s aggressive, but analysts remain bullish on CRWD stock, and institutions bought aggressively in Q4 2025.

CrowdStrike Stock Chart: Technical Analysis for CRWD

From a technical standpoint, CrowdStrike shares remain under pressure, but the chart is starting to look more constructive than it did during the late‑2025 downturn. After peaking near $560 in late 2025, CRWD entered a sustained downtrend. By late March, the stock had fallen below its 50-day simple moving average (around $423) and was trading in the $390–$400 range.

The recent post‑earnings rally stalled right at that 50-day line, which has become short‑term resistance and marks the level bulls need to reclaim to reset momentum higher. On the downside, the March pullback is testing the high $380s to low $390s as initial support. A decisive break would open the door to a retest of the January lows near the mid $350s.

The MACD rolled over following a brief bullish crossover, signaling fading near-term upside momentum. However, it is still well above the extreme negative readings seen during the January washout, hinting at a more range‑bound phase rather than a fresh leg lower.

Should You Buy CrowdStrike Stock Now?

For investors, CRWD looks like a high‑quality cybersecurity leader working through a valuation reset rather than a broken growth story. The company’s fundamentals include mid‑20s ARR growth, strong free cash flow, and a platform well-positioned for AI‑driven threat complexity. All of which support the case that earnings and cash generation can eventually catch up to its premium valuation.

In the near term, the chart suggests patience and selectivity. Aggressive buyers might look to accumulate on dips toward established support zones, while more conservative investors may prefer to wait for a sustained move back above the 50-day moving average to confirm that bulls have regained control. Either way, if the cybersecurity spending cycle stays resilient and consolidation trends play out as expected, CRWD stock appears poised to remain a core way to play long‑term demand for enterprise‑grade cyber protection.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.