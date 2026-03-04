CrowdStrike Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

CrowdStrike CRWD reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.12 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%. The bottom line increased 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CrowdStrike’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.6%.

The company’s fourth-quarter revenues of $1.31 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.68%. Moreover, the top line increased 23.6% year over year.

Top-Line Details of CrowdStrike

Subscription revenues (95.2% of the total revenues) jumped 23.2% year over year to $1.24 billion. Professional services revenues (4.8% of the total revenues) increased 25.7% year over year to $63.1 million.

CrowdStrike Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CrowdStrike price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CrowdStrike Quote

As of Jan. 31, 2026, annual recurring revenues (ARR) were $5.25 billion, up 24% year over year. The company added $330.7 million to its net new ARR in the reported quarter.

CrowdStrike’s subscription customers, who adopted six or more cloud modules, represented 50% of the total subscription customers, those with seven or more cloud modules accounted for 34%, and those with eight or more cloud modules represented 24% as of Jan. 31, 2026.

CrowdStrike’s Operating Details

CrowdStrike’s gross profit increased 25.9% to $989.5 million in the fiscal fourth quarter from $786.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The non-GAAP gross margin increased 100 basis points to 79%.

The non-GAAP subscription gross profit soared 24.4% year over year to $1 billion, while the gross margin expanded 100 basis points (bps) year over year to 81%. The non-GAAP professional gross profit increased 35.9% to $21.9 million, while the gross margin expanded 300 bps to 35% on a year-over-year basis.

CrowdStrike’s total non-GAAP operating expenses increased 19.8% to $703.2 million from $586.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating expenses decreased 300 basis points to 54%.

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses jumped 15.5% year over year to $384.7 million. Non-GAAP research and development expenses climbed 24.9% year over year to $246.3 million. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses increased 2.8% year over year to $73.2 million.

The non-GAAP operating income increased 44.9% to $325.8 million. The non-GAAP operating margin for the quarter contracted 400 bps year over year to 25%.

CrowdStrike’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jan. 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were $5.23 billion. CrowdStrike had a long-term debt of $745.5 million.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, CrowdStrike generated operating and free cash flows of $497.9 million and $376.4 million, respectively.

CrowdStrike’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, CRWD has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Getty Images GETY, HUYA HUYA and Micron Technology MU are some top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. While HUYA and Micron Technology sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Getty Images carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Getty Images is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 16. Getty Images shares have lost 56.1% in the trailing six-month period.

HUYA is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 17. HUYA shares have lost 4.7% in the trailing six-month period.

Micron Technology is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 18. Micron Technology shares have appreciated 203.7% in the trailing six-month period.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (HUYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (GETY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.