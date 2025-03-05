CrowdStrike Is Paying More for Growth

Here's our initial take on CrowdStrike's (NASDAQ: CRWD) fiscal 2025 fourth-quarter results.

Key Metrics

Metric Q4 FY24 Q4 FY25 Change vs. Expectations Revenue $854.3 million $1.06 billion +25% Beat Earnings per share (adjusted) $0.95 $1.03 +8.42% Beat Net new ARR $281.9 million $224.3 million +8% n/a Free cash flow $283 million $239.8 million -15% n/a

Strong Growth, but It's Decelerating While Sales Expense Rises

CrowdStrike reported its second quarter of operating results since the short-term operating outage it experienced in July 2024 that put millions of its customers' devices out of operation for, in some cases, multiple days. What the company reported in its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter (ended Jan. 31, 2025) was similar to what we saw in the prior one: solid growth, but some signs it is coming at a higher cost than before.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

A few metrics that stood out as being less impressive than in the past include subscription gross margin falling to 77% in Q4 (80% on an adjusted basis) versus 78% (81% adjusted) in the first and second quarters of the year. Typically, CrowdStrike has been able to raise its margins, so this small drop bears watching. CrowdStrike's operating results also worsened, with it reporting an $85 million operating loss, compared to $30 million in operating income in last year's Q4. It also reported a net loss on a GAAP basis, of $92 million, versus $54 million in GAAP net income in the year-ago quarter.

Cash flows also worsened in the quarter, with operating cash flow relatively flat at $346 million (about $1 million lower) and free cash flow falling $43 million in the quarter. For the full year, there was a similar weakening of its operating results, while its full-year cash flows improved.

What's the likely culprit here? Looking at the operating statement, sales and marketing expenses were up sharply, increasing 41% -- $119 million -- in the fourth quarter, and up $383 million for the full year. This happened as the company's net new growth continued to slow, a pattern that emerged in the third quarter. Net new annualized recurring revenue, or ARR, was $224 million, down 15% from last year.

In other words, CrowdStrike is still growing, but it's having to work -- and spend -- more for that growth than in the past.

Immediate Market Reaction

CrowdStrike shares were trading down close to 7% in after-hours trading on Tuesday early in management's call with investors. CrowdStrike did "beat" on the top and adjusted bottom lines, but its weakening cash flows and operating expenses, tied to increased sales and marketing expenses, along with guidance for about 21% revenue growth in this fiscal year both, are playing a role with this. Simply put, CrowdStrike's stellar economic results, while still very impressive, aren't quite as stellar as in past periods.

What to Watch

CrowdStrike management's full-year guidance does call for a slowdown in the company's sales growth rate while also calling for operating income that will grow at an even slower rate. In other words, there's a good chance that these higher customer acquisition costs are likely to continue to weigh on the bottom line.

Founder and CEO George Kurtz did say that the company, with $4.24 billion in ARR, is "firmly on the flight path to our $10 billion ending ARR goal." In other words, even with slowing growth and some challenges in growing the bottom line, CrowdStrike still has a lot of growth ahead of it.

Helpful Resources

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $300,764 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $44,730 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $524,504!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2025

Jason Hall has positions in CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.