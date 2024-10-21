CrowdStrike Holdings Unusual Options Activity For October 21

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings.

Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) we detected 94 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $706,199 and 82, calls, for a total amount of $4,382,343.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $400.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $38.45 $38.25 $38.33 $310.00 $306.6K 581 171 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.0 $10.9 $10.9 $400.00 $190.7K 527 201 CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $26.75 $26.4 $26.4 $280.00 $132.0K 565 51 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $101.3 $99.25 $99.26 $290.00 $89.3K 15 25 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $39.15 $38.9 $39.15 $300.00 $78.3K 322 113

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CrowdStrike Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of CrowdStrike Holdings Trading volume stands at 1,493,576, with CRWD's price down by -0.56%, positioned at $308.4. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 36 days. What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $341.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

