CrowdStrike Holdings Swings To Q2 Loss

(RTTNews) - CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Wednesday reported second-quarter net loss of $77.65 million or $0.31 per share, compared to net income of $46.69 million or $0.19 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $237.36 million or $0.93 per share.

Revenues for the quarter rose to $1.168 billion from $963.87 million in the same period last year.

Looking forward, the company expects earnings of $0.93 - $0.95 per share and revenues of $1.208 billion to - $1.218 billion. For the full year 2025, the company expects earnings per share of $3.60 - $3.72 and revenue of $4.749 billion to $4.805 billion.

