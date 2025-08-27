Markets
CRWD

CrowdStrike Holdings Swings To Q2 Loss

August 27, 2025 — 04:29 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Wednesday reported second-quarter net loss of $77.65 million or $0.31 per share, compared to net income of $46.69 million or $0.19 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $237.36 million or $0.93 per share.

Revenues for the quarter rose to $1.168 billion from $963.87 million in the same period last year.

Looking forward, the company expects earnings of $0.93 - $0.95 per share and revenues of $1.208 billion to - $1.218 billion. For the full year 2025, the company expects earnings per share of $3.60 - $3.72 and revenue of $4.749 billion to $4.805 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRWD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.