CrowdStrike Expands Into Agentic AI Security: Will it Fuel Growth?

CrowdStrike CRWD is widening its focus to secure how enterprises use artificial intelligence (AI). Agentic AI is creating new risks as non-human identities, such as AI agents, have now become a part of daily business operations that can access systems and data, increasing the need for governance and protection.



CrowdStrike sees this as a major growth opportunity and is focusing on its strategy to secure AI agents, large language models, and GenAI systems. In August 2025, the company announced new steps in this direction. CrowdStrike expanded Falcon Shield’s abilities to cover AI agents built with OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise and Codex. This will help organizations see what these agents are doing, link them to their human creators, and stop risky behavior if an account is compromised.



CrowdStrike also launched Signal, a new AI detection engine. Signal learns what is normal in each customer’s environment and then spots unusual patterns that could indicate an early-stage attack. Signal aims to help security teams catch the threats that traditional systems often miss by connecting small and weak signals into clear leads and eliminating the threats in their early stages.



The company further grew its AI Security Services with two new offerings, which include AI Systems Security Assessment and AI for SecOps Readiness. These services will help organizations understand where AI is being used, test their systems for risks, which will enable them to prepare security teams for safely integrating AI into their daily work.



As more companies adopt AI, CrowdStrike’s strategy of expanding its product portfolio and its continued focus on platform innovation is expected to continue driving its top-line growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.78 billion for fiscal 2026 revenues indicates year-over-year growth of 20.9%.

How Competitors Fare Against CRWD

Competitors like Palo Alto Networks PANW and SentinelOne S are also gaining ground through platform expansion and AI innovation.



In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, Palo Alto Networks saw robust growth in its Next-Gen Security annual recurring revenue (ARR), which increased 32% year over year. The growth was driven by increased customer adoption of PANW’s advanced cybersecurity offerings, including its AI-driven XSIAM platform, SASE and software firewalls.



Though comparatively a small competitor, SentinelOne posted year-over-year growth of 24% in its ARR in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The growth was fueled by the rising adoption of SentinelOne’s AI-first Singularity platform and Purple AI.

CRWD’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CrowdStrike have gained 22.4% year to date compared with the Security industry’s growth of 7.4%.

CRWD YTD Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CrowdStrike trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 19.53X, way higher than the industry’s average of 11.96X.

CRWD Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWD’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 10.9%, while for fiscal 2027 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 34.7%. The estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have remained unchanged over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CrowdStrike currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

