CrowdStrike (CRWD) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2026, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) reported revenue of $1.31 billion, up 23.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.12, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.3 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10, the EPS surprise was +1.63%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue- Subscription : $1.24 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.2% year over year.

: $1.24 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.2% year over year. Revenue- Professional services : $63.11 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $64.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.7%.

: $63.11 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $64.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.7%. Non-GAAP subscription gross profit : $1.01 billion versus $992.01 million estimated by eight analysts on average.

: $1.01 billion versus $992.01 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Non-GAAP professional services gross profit : $21.98 million compared to the $23.23 million average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $21.98 million compared to the $23.23 million average estimate based on eight analysts. GAAP professional services gross profit : $12.31 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $17.52 million.

: $12.31 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $17.52 million. GAAP subscription gross profit: $977.16 million versus $965.75 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Here is how CrowdStrike performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of CrowdStrike have returned -12.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

