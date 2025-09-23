CrowdStrike to Buy Pangea: Will AIDR Unlock a New Growth Engine?

CrowdStrike CRWD recently signed a definitive agreement to acquire Pangea, a company that builds tools to help security teams in securing AI from cloud to code. Through the Pangea acquisition, CrowdStrike aims to launch AI Detection and Response (AIDR), granting the company the necessary tools required for complete protection of the entire AI lifecycle.



The goal of AIDR is to secure every part of enterprise AI, ranging from the data and models that create AI, to the agents and identities that use it, and the systems where it runs. This also includes the prompt layer, where people and machines interact with AI. Pangea’s tools are designed to block prompt injection attacks, stop model jailbreak attempts, and control unsafe chatbot use. It also gives companies visibility into how AI is used and policies to prevent risky activity.



In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, management noted how AI is creating new risks as hackers try to exploit AI agents and machine identities. CrowdStrike already offers Charlotte AI, which acts as a virtual Security Operations Center analyst, and Falcon Shield, which protects human and non-human identities. By adding Pangea, the company will cover another critical layer of AI security.



The launch of AIDR will extend CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform capabilities and could become a strong growth driver. Additionally, it builds on CrowdStrike’s platform strategy and positions the company early in the fast-growing market for AI security. This could further help CrowdStrike to move closer to its long-term target of $10 billion in ARR by fiscal 2031.

How Competitors Fare Against CRWD

Palo Alto Networks PANW and Okta Inc. OKTA are key players competing with CrowdStrike, which are also focusing on acquisitions for platform expansion and AI innovation.



Palo Alto Networks’ pending acquisition of CyberArk would strengthen the company’s foothold in a category where it currently lacks scale. Identity-driven threat protection has remained a weaker link for Palo Alto Networks. By integrating CyberArk’s capabilities, Palo Alto Networks would be able to deliver a more comprehensive and unified platform that spans cloud, endpoint, network and identity protection.



Okta completed its acquisition of Axiom Security in September 2025. Through this acquisition, Okta has added new tools for privileged access management, helping customers control who can reach sensitive cloud, SaaS, and database systems.

CRWD’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CrowdStrike have gained 44.2% year to date compared with the Security industry’s growth of 21.2%.

CRWD YTD Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CrowdStrike trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 22.77X, way higher than the industry’s average of 13.36X.

CRWD Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CrowdStrike’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 6.6%, while for fiscal 2027 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 29.1%. The estimates for fiscal 2026 have been revised downward over the past seven days, while for fiscal 2027, the estimates have been revised upward over the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



CrowdStrike currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

