CrowdStrike To Buy Adaptive Shield To Boost Cloud Ecosystem Security

(RTTNews) - CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.(CRWD), a cyber security software firm, announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire Adaptive Shield, a SaaS security company, for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition will be mostly through cash transaction. The proposed acquisition is expected to be closed during the fourth quarter of CrowdStrike's fiscal.

Post transaction, the acquirer will be able to provide unified, end-to-end protection against identity-based attacks across the entire modern cloud ecosystem.

George Kurtz, CEO of CrowdStrike, said: "As SaaS and AI adoption grows, every new application brings additional complexity and the risk of misconfigurations across human and non-human accounts that create openings for sophisticated attacks. With the acquisition of Adaptive Shield, CrowdStrike will continue to set the standard for identity-based protection in the cloud, delivering best-in-class SaaS protection from the Falcon platform."

