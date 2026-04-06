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CrowdStrike Boosts Share Repurchase Program By $500 Mln To $1.5 Bln

April 06, 2026 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD), a cybersecurity technology company, said its board has authorized an additional $500 million for its share repurchase program, increasing the total authorization to $1.5 billion.

The company said it has already repurchased 413,130 shares at an average price of $364.57 per share, for a total of $150.6 million under the existing program.

The repurchase program has no fixed expiration date and does not require the company to buy a specific number of shares.

In the pre-market trading, CrowdStrike is 0.72% higher at $402 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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