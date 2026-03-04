CrowdStrike Beats, But AI Concerns Persist

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) ticked higher on March 4, the day after it reported earnings, building on prior momentum.

The stock got a pre-earnings bump after the United States and Israel began a military campaign against Iran. From the opening of trading on March 2 to the close on March 3, CRWD stock rose approximately 6% amid volatility. This was a move in sympathy with defense and cybersecurity stocks. Since the conflict began, there have been many voices, including JPMorgan Chase chief executive officer (CEO) Jamie Dimon, warning about an escalated threat of cyberattacks in the United States.

That’s not news to corporations or consumers. Cybercrime is expected to cost businesses over $10 trillion in 2026, up from around $6 trillion in 2021. That number may be too low if analysts are correct in their estimates of the threat from agentic AI.

Earnings and Guidance Were Solid, But Confirmed Concerns

CrowdStrike delivered a solid earnings report after the market closed on March 3. The numbers weren't eye-popping, but the cybersecurity company did post a slight beat on the top and bottom lines.

Revenue of $1.31 billion was higher than the $1.3 billion that was forecast. A similar story emerged on the bottom line. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.12, beating expectations for EPS of $1.10. The quarter also set records for net new annual recurring revenue (ARR), operating income, and free cash flow.

These metrics carry real weight for a company like CrowdStrike, which investors largely evaluate on the quality of its recurring revenue. Ending ARR reached $5.25 billion, up 24% year-over-year (YOY), while net new ARR surged 47% to $331 million.

CrowdStrike expects first-quarter revenue of $1.36 billion to $1.364 billion, and first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.06 to $1.07 per share. For full-year fiscal 2027 revenue, it projects $5.87 billion to $5.93 billion, as well as adjusted earnings of $4.78 to $4.90 per share.

The guidance was essentially in line with analyst expectations. It was enough to satisfy, but perhaps not enough to silence the skeptics asking bigger structural questions about AI and pricing.

Agentic AI: Friend or Foe?

From November into January, investors could say the concern about CRWD stock, like many technology stocks, centered on its valuation. Since then, another concern has emerged. As agentic AI expands, analysts are concerned about the pricing models for software stocks, particularly those like CrowdStrike that trade at premium valuations.

Their concerns can be summarized like this. If AI agents can increasingly automate threat detection and response tasks that once required expensive, layered software subscriptions, enterprises may demand fewer modules or push back on pricing. That pressure is particularly acute for a company like CrowdStrike, which commands a significant revenue-per-customer premium built on its expanding Falcon platform.

Why AI Could Expand Cybersecurity Demand and Strengthen CrowdStrike’s Platform

The bearish AI argument, while legitimate as a long-term concern, may be premature. The World Economic Forum predicts cybersecurity spending will reach $520 billion by the end of 2026, more than double the amount spent just five years ago. The threat landscape is evolving, and AI is as much an accelerant for attackers as it is a tool for defenders.

That's precisely where CrowdStrike's architecture becomes a meaningful advantage rather than a liability. The Falcon platform was built AI-native from the ground up, which positions it differently from legacy vendors scrambling to bolt on AI capabilities after the fact. The company's Charlotte AI and AgentWorks capabilities are designed specifically to automate threat detection and response at the speed and scale that modern enterprises require, including the protection of AI agents themselves from adversarial exploitation.

The platform's breadth is also working in its favor. Fifty percent of subscription customers now use six or more modules, with 34% using seven or more and 24% using eight or more. That level of platform consolidation creates deep switching costs that pricing pressure alone is unlikely to unravel.

The company's Falcon Flex program, which lets customers shift ARR across modules as needs evolve, has been particularly effective at driving adoption. The company now reports over 1,600 Flex customers and $1.69 billion in ending ARR from Flex accounts, up more than 120% YOY. Gross retention held at 97% across all four quarters of fiscal 2026, underscoring that customers aren't leaving even in a more cautious spending environment.

Technical Outlook for CRWD Stock

The consensus price target for CRWD stock as of this writing is $508.85. That would be a gain of around 27%. Analysts remain bullish on the stock, but many have lowered their price targets since the report.

In the short term, the technical picture remains challenged. CRWD is trading at roughly $397, well below both its 50-day moving average near $435 and its 200-day moving average near $469. Both moving averages are sloping downward, which is a meaningful headwind for any sustained recovery. The stock needs to reclaim the 50-day moving average convincingly before the current trend can be considered anything other than bearish.

The longer-term picture is more constructive. The $340-$360 zone appears to have established a meaningful support base. A measured move back toward the $420-$435 range would test the declining 50-day, a reasonable near-term target. A breakout above that level would shift the technical narrative considerably. For now, CRWD looks like a stock in recovery mode: the worst may be behind it, but patience is required before the trend turns decisively higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.