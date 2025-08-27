Markets
CRWD

CrowdStrike Agrees To Buy Onum

August 27, 2025 — 04:56 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CrowdStrike (CRWD) Wednesday announced its intent to acquire Onum, a pioneer in real-time telemetry pipeline management.

This acquisition evolves Falcon Next-Gen SIEM into the definitive data foundation for agentic security and IT operations, eliminating onboarding friction while delivering autonomous detection capabilities.

"Our Next-Gen SIEM is the engine that powers the modern SOC, and data is the fuel that makes the engine run," said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. "Onum is both a pipeline and a filter, which will stream high-quality, filtered data directly into the platform to drive autonomous cybersecurity at scale. This is how we stop breaches at the speed of AI while giving customers complete control over their entire data ecosystem - well beyond cybersecurity."

CrowdStrike's Next-Gen SIEM is driving adoption of the Falcon platform as the operating system of cybersecurity. Every day, customers are discovering the power of Falcon's native, hyper-scalable data foundation to solve their most complex security and IT observability problems. Falcon Next-Gen SIEM is becoming synonymous with AI SOC transformation, unlocking new capabilities, cost efficiencies, and agentic speed that legacy platforms simply cannot match.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRWD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.