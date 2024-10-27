Crowd Media Unveils interFace for Digital Human Creation

Crowd Media Holdings Limited (AU:UNT) has released an update.

Crowd Media Holdings Limited has launched its self-service Digital Human platform, interFace, which allows users to independently create and deploy digital avatars. The platform has received a positive response from new clients and offers a freemium model to attract diverse applications, including education and business use. This innovative technology leverages advanced conversational engines and a vast library of synthesized voices to make digital human creation accessible to all.

