CrossAmerica Partners LP to Release Second Quarter 2025 Earnings on August 6

CrossAmerica Partners LP will announce Q2 2025 earnings on August 6, with a conference call on August 7.

CrossAmerica Partners LP announced it will release its second quarter 2025 earnings results on August 6, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results will take place on August 7 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, with access numbers provided. The earnings materials, including reconciliations of financial measures, will be available on the company's investor website. CrossAmerica Partners is a major distributor of motor fuels and operates convenience stores, managing over 1,000 sites across 34 states. The company partners with several leading oil brands and is a significant distributor for ExxonMobil. For more information, visit their website.

Potential Positives

CrossAmerica Partners LP is scheduled to release its second quarter 2025 earnings results, signaling transparency and communication with investors.

The company will host a conference call to discuss the earnings results, allowing for direct engagement with stakeholders.

CrossAmerica Partners LP ranks as one of the largest distributors of motor fuel in the U.S. for major brands, showcasing its significant market position and relationships in the industry.

The partnership operates in 34 states and serves approximately 1,600 locations, indicating a strong geographical presence and business scale.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of earnings results may indicate potential financial concerns if expectations are not met, which could impact investor confidence.

No specific financial performance highlights or metrics provided ahead of the earnings release, leading to uncertainty among stakeholders.

FAQ

When will CrossAmerica Partners announce Q2 2025 earnings?

CrossAmerica Partners will announce its Q2 2025 earnings on August 6, 2025, after market close.

What time is theearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for August 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the conference call?

You can access the conference call by dialing 800-990-4333 or 646-769-9600 with passcode 280060.

Will there be a live audio webcast available?

Yes, a live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the CrossAmerica website.

How long will the conference call archive be accessible?

The archive of the conference call will be available for sixty days after the live event.

$CAPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $CAPL stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



Allentown, PA, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CrossAmerica Partners to Announce









Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Results on August 6







ALLENTOWN, PA, July 17, 2025 – CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. In conjunction with the news release, management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 7, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





The conference call numbers are 800-990-4333 or 646-769-9600 and the passcode for both is 280060. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on that same day on the investor section of the CrossAmerica website (



www.crossamericapartners.com



). To listen to the audio webcast, go to



https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations



.





After the live conference call, an archive of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the CrossAmerica site at



https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations



within 24 hours after the call for a period of sixty days.











About CrossAmerica Partners LP







CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,600 locations and owns or leases more than 1,000 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Marathon, Valero, Phillips 66 and other major brands. CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit



www.crossamericapartners.com



.







Contacts







Investors:





Randy Palmer, 610-625-8000







rpalmer@caplp.com





