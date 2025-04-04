Is CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CrossAmerica Partners is one of 247 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CrossAmerica Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAPL's full-year earnings has moved 72.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CAPL has returned 12.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have lost about 1% on average. As we can see, CrossAmerica Partners is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.6%.

Over the past three months, Delek Logistics Partners, L.P.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 43.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, CrossAmerica Partners is a member of the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #169 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.8% so far this year, so CAPL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #14. The industry has moved -2.4% so far this year.

CrossAmerica Partners and Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

