Cross Staff Loads Up on 289,000 Shares of AKRE

Acquired 289,630 shares in AKRE with an estimated trade value of $18.97 million.

Quarter-end position value increased by $18.97 million, reflecting both the new stake and price movement.

Post-trade, the fund holds 289,630 shares valued at $18.97 million.

The AKRE stake represents 10.45% of Cross Staff Investments Inc's AUM.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 27, 2026, Cross Staff Investments Inc established a new position in Professionally Managed Portfolios - Akre Focus ETF (NYSE:AKRE) by purchasing 289,630 shares. The estimated value of the purchase was $18.97 million.

What else to know

This was a new position in AKRE, representing 10.45% of the fund’s 13F reportable AUM as of December 31, 2025

Top five holdings after the filing:

NYSE:AKRE : $18.97 million (10.45% of AUM)

: $18.97 million (10.45% of AUM) NASDAQ:COST : $16.04 million (8.8% of AUM)

: $16.04 million (8.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:AAPL : $12.43 million (6.8% of AUM)

: $12.43 million (6.8% of AUM) NYSE:BRK.B : $8.16 million (4.5% of AUM)

: $8.16 million (4.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:AMZN: $6.23 million (3.4% of AUM)

As of Feb. 28, 2026, shares were priced at $56.14, down 20.61% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 37.97 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Feb. 27, 2026) $56.14 AUM $8.42 billion Industry Asset Management

Company snapshot

Akre Focus ETF offers a diversified portfolio of U.S. equities, including common and preferred stocks, as well as equity-like instruments such as REITs, partnership interests, and convertible securities.

It operates by identifying companies with high returns on capital, strong management teams, and reinvestment opportunities, aiming to acquire these at reasonable valuations and actively managing positions based on valuation and investment thesis.

AKRE employs a disciplined, quality-focused investment strategy, concentrating on U.S. companies with strong shareholder returns and proven management. The fund's flexible mandate allows for selective investments across market capitalizations and security types, supporting both growth and risk management objectives.

The ETF's competitive edge lies in its rigorous selection process and willingness to allocate capital dynamically, selling positions when valuations become excessive or superior opportunities arise. This approach is designed to deliver sustained value for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation.

What this transaction means for investors

Akre Focus ETF is an actively-managed fund that aims for above-average returns over time by hand-selecting companies with high potential for consistent growth.

The fund is somewhat diversified, as it requires that no more than 25% of assets be allocated to a single stock and that no more than 35% be devoted to international stocks. But with under 20 holdings, it’s much more concentrated than many other ETFs.

While it’s outperformed the S&P 500 for much of its history since its launch in 2009, it’s faltered in recent years, with its price sinking by more than 20% over the past 12 months. While that could make it a more affordable time to stock up, increased volatility is a risk investors should consider before buying.

AKRE also focuses on small- and mid-cap stocks in its portfolio, which can carry additional risks. Smaller companies tend to be more volatile than their larger counterparts, but they also often have greater earning potential. Between this ETF’s narrow focus on a relatively few stocks and its emphasis on smaller companies, it could be a higher-risk, higher-reward investment.

