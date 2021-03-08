Global-E Online, which provides a platform for cross-border e-commerce, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



Global-E Online states that it has built the world's leading platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. Its platform was purpose-built for international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and for merchants to sell from, and to, anywhere in the world. The company increases the conversion of international traffic into sales by removing much of the complexity associated with international e-commerce. Global-E Online has more than 400 merchants on its platform, which supports local messaging in over 25 languages, purchases in more than 100 currencies by over 150 payment methods, and a multitude of competitively-priced shipping options.



The Petah Tikva, Israel-based company was founded in 2013 and booked $136 million in revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GLBE. Global-E Online filed confidentially on December 17, 2020. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Jefferies are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Cross-border e-commerce platform Global-E Online files for a $100 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



