Cronos Group (CRON) Price Target Increased by 104.89% to 3.62

The average one-year price target for Cronos Group (NasdaqGM:CRON) has been revised to $3.62 / share. This is an increase of 104.89% from the prior estimate of $1.77 dated June 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.59 to a high of $3.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.82% from the latest reported closing price of $2.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cronos Group. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRON is 0.12%, an increase of 6.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 60,238K shares. The put/call ratio of CRON is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Chescapmanager holds 7,945K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,950K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRON by 25.80% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF holds 5,488K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,185K shares , representing an increase of 5.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRON by 24.36% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 4,957K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,653K shares , representing a decrease of 14.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRON by 65.84% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,872K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 796K shares , representing an increase of 79.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRON by 312.72% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 1,958K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,927K shares , representing a decrease of 49.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRON by 50.42% over the last quarter.

