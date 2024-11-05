Croma Security CFO Boosts Stake in Company Shares

Croma Security Solutions (GB:CSSG) has released an update.

Croma Security Solutions’ Chief Financial Officer, Teo Andreeva, has increased her stake in the company by purchasing 10,000 ordinary shares at 80p each, taking her total holding to 25,000 shares. This transaction highlights insider confidence in the firm’s prospects, which may interest investors watching the security solutions sector. The purchase was conducted on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market.

