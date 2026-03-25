Crocs Targets 10% International Growth: Is Outlook Realistic?

Crocs, Inc. CROX continues to lean heavily on its international business as a core growth engine, particularly as North America faces near-term pressure from promotional pullbacks and channel resets. With global demand for casual and comfort footwear still evolving, management sees overseas markets as the primary driver of expansion in 2026. The company’s consistent focus on brand relevance, digital engagement and geographic diversification has helped establish a strong foundation internationally, making the outlook for double-digit growth an important theme for investors to watch.



The numbers underscore why international markets remain central to the growth story. In 2025, international revenues rose 11% year over year to about $1.6 billion, supported by 23% growth in direct-to-consumer channels and 5% growth in wholesale. Notably, China revenues surged 30%, building on strong prior-year momentum, while international sales now account for nearly half of Crocs’ brand revenues. Looking ahead to 2026, management expects approximately 10% international growth, even as overall company revenues are projected to remain flat to slightly down 1%, highlighting the outsized role overseas markets are expected to play in sustaining momentum.



Much of this optimism stems from strong regional performance and continued investment in emerging markets. Western Europe, including key markets such as the U.K., France and Germany, delivered double-digit gains in 2025, while Japan returned to growth following strategic brand investments. India also remains a priority market, with the company positioning itself for long-term expansion through targeted distribution and brand-building efforts. In addition, Crocs plans to expand its global retail footprint, with 200 to 250 new store openings expected in 2026, which should further enhance accessibility and brand visibility across high-growth regions.



Still, achieving the targeted 10% international growth will depend on the company’s ability to sustain consumer demand amid macro uncertainties and competitive pressures. While international markets offer a meaningful runway, challenges such as tariff headwinds, evolving consumer spending patterns and the need for consistent product innovation could influence performance. Nevertheless, Crocs’ strong brand equity, growing digital presence and disciplined expansion strategy position the company well to capitalize on global opportunities, making the international outlook one of the most critical variables shaping its growth trajectory in the coming year.

The Zacks Rundown for CROX

Crocs’ shares have lost 12.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s dip of 7.5%.

CROX Stock's Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, CROX trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86X, lower than the industry’s average 17.69X.

CROX P/E Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX’s 2026 and 2027 EPS estimates imply year-over-year growth of 7% and 8.4%, respectively. The consensus mark for 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved downward in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CROX stock presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Key Picks in the Consumer Discretionary Space

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM, which is a marketer and distributor of outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COLM’s current financial-year sales is expected to rise 2.01% from the corresponding year-ago reported figure. COLM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.2%, on average.



Ralph Lauren RL, which is a designer and marketer of premium lifestyle products, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current financial-year EPS indicates growth of 31.8% from the year-ago number. RL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.7%, on average.



Kontoor Brands, Inc. KTB, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, sells and licenses apparel, footwear and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler, Lee and Helly Hansen brands. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KTB’s current financial-year sales and EPS is expected to rise 9.2% and 15.6%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. KTB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.9%, on average.

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Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.