Crocs Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $123.83, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.76% lower than the prior average price target of $128.67.

The standing of Crocs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Lowers Buy $135.00 $140.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $119.00 $122.00 Tom Nikic Needham Raises Buy $129.00 $118.00 Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $118.00 $129.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $115.00 $125.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Buy $127.00 $138.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Crocs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Crocs compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Crocs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Crocs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Crocs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Crocs analyst ratings.

About Crocs

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company are the United States and other Countries.

Crocs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Crocs's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.14%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crocs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.41%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crocs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.24%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Crocs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.95. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

