Crocs Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase 3.4%

Crocs, Inc. CROX has reported strong second-quarter 2025 results, wherein the top line was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the bottom line surpassed the estimates. Meanwhile, both sales and earnings per share (EPS) increased year over year.



The company’s second-quarter outperformance was driven by strong execution across the Crocs and HEYDUDE brands, supported by disciplined cost management, resilient consumer demand and strategic pricing. Crocs delivered a strong second quarter, achieving record quarterly gross profit and robust free cash flow despite a volatile marketplace.



In the past six months, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have lost 18.4% as compared with the industry’s 31.5% decline.

CROX Stock's Price Performance



Crocs’ adjusted earnings of $4.23 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.01 and increased 5.5% from the prior-year figure.

Crocs, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Insight Into CROX’s Q2 Performance

Consolidated revenues increased 3.4% to $1,149 million from the year-ago figure and came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a constant-currency basis, revenues improved 2.7% year over year. DTC revenues increased 4% and wholesale revenues rose 2.8%. On a constant-currency basis, DTC revenues jumped 3.4%, while wholesale revenues rose 2% year over year.



The Crocs brand’s revenues grew 5% year over year to $960 million, including a 3.4% increase in DTC revenues and a 6.8% rise in wholesale revenues. On a constant-currency basis, revenues for the Crocs brand improved 4.2%, with a 2.7% rise in the DTC business and a 5.9% increase in wholesale. Revenues for the Crocs brand surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $957 million.



The HEYDUDE brand’s revenues fell 3.9% year over year to $190 million. The decline was due to a 12.4% decrease in wholesale revenues, offset by a 7.6% increase in DTC revenues. On a constant-currency basis, revenues for the HEYDUDE brand declined 4.2%, with a 7.5% rise in the DTC business and a 12.8% increase in wholesale. Revenues for the HEYDUDE brand beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $183 million.



The adjusted gross profit rose 3.9% year over year to $708.8 million. The adjusted gross margin expanded 30 basis points (bps) to 61.7%. Adjusted selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 270 bps to 34.7%. Adjusted operating income fell 5% year over year to $309 million. The adjusted operating margin contracted 240 bps to 26.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Financial Details of Crocs

The company ended second-quarter 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $201 million, long-term borrowings of $1.38 billion, and stockholders’ equity of $1.42 billion. It incurred a capital expenditure of $32 million in the first six months of 2025.



In the quarter, CROX repaid $105 million of debt. The company repurchased 1.3 million shares for $133 million. It had $1.1 billion of share repurchase authorization available for future repurchases at the end of the second quarter.

CROX’s Q3 2025 Outlook

Given the ongoing uncertainty from evolving global trade policies and related consumer pressures, Crocs is only providing guidance for the third quarter of 2025.



For the third quarter of 2025, the company expects revenues to decline approximately 11% to 9% compared to the prior-year quarter, based on currency rates as of Monday. Adjusted operating margin is projected to be in the range of 18% to 19%, reflecting an anticipated negative impact of about 170 basis points from announced and pending tariffs

