Crocs Inc. Announces Fall In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Crocs Inc. (CROX) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $105.17 million, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $368.91 million, or $6.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $118.29 million or $2.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.2% to $957.64 million from $989.77 million last year.

Crocs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.67 To $ 2.77 Next quarter revenue guidance: 5.5 % To 3.5 %

