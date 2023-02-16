Markets
CROX

Crocs Guides Q1, FY23 Adj. EPS Above Estimates - Update

February 16, 2023 — 07:47 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, casual footwear company Crocs, Inc. (CROX) initiated adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2023.

For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.06 to $2.19 per share on revenue growth of about 27 to 30 percent.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.02 per share on revenue growth of 25.0 percent to $825.48 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fiscal 2023, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $11.00 to $11.31 per share on revenue growth of about 10 to 13 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $10.86 per share on revenue growth of 12.0 percent to $3.97 billion for the year.

