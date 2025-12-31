Crocs (CROX) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Crocs (CROX) closed at $85.52, marking a -1.34% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.63%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the footwear company had gained 1.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 0.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.79%.

The upcoming earnings release of Crocs will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $1.91 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24.21%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $918.53 million, reflecting a 7.2% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $12.13 per share and a revenue of $4 billion, signifying shifts of -7.9% and -2.45%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Crocs holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Crocs is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.15. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.86.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Crocs, Inc. (CROX)

