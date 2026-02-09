Crocs (CROX) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Crocs (CROX) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.91 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 24.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $916.56 million, declining 7.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Crocs metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Crocs Brand' will reach $742.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- HEYDUDE Brand' to reach $175.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of -23% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues By Channel- HEYDUDE Brand- Wholesale' should come in at $60.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of -36.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues By Channel- Crocs Brand- Direct-to-Consumer' will reach $440.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues By Channel- HEYDUDE Brand- Direct-to-Consumer' will reach $120.44 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues By Channel- Crocs Brand- Wholesale' to come in at $303.59 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, Crocs shares have recorded returns of -0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CROX will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

