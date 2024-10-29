Critical Resources Unveils Promising Drilling Results

Critical Resources Ltd (AU:CRR) has released an update.

Critical Resources Ltd has announced promising results from its maiden drilling program at the Tot Pegmatite target, part of the Mavis Lake Project in Ontario, Canada. The discovery of multiple spodumene-bearing pegmatite stacks suggests significant potential for resource expansion, bolstering the project’s lithium prospects. These findings are expected to drive momentum toward achieving the company’s exploration targets.

