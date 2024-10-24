Critical Minerals Group Announces 2024 AGM Details

Critical Minerals Group Ltd. (AU:CMG) has released an update.

Critical Minerals Group Ltd. has announced their 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 25th in Brisbane. Shareholders are encouraged to review the meeting documents and consider their voting options. The company aims to engage stakeholders in discussions about their strategic direction and future financial performance.

