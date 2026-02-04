Critical Metals (CRML) Price Target Increased by 42.86% to 20.40

The average one-year price target for Critical Metals (NasdaqGM:CRML) has been revised to $20.40 / share. This is an increase of 42.86% from the prior estimate of $14.28 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.74% from the latest reported closing price of $15.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Critical Metals. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 42.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRML is 0.03%, an increase of 30.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.68% to 12,645K shares. The put/call ratio of CRML is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 2,196K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares , representing an increase of 85.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRML by 721.07% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,126K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company.

Nuveen holds 520K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares , representing an increase of 91.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRML by 1,067.79% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 457K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRML by 15.67% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 450K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 444K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRML by 62.71% over the last quarter.

