Critical Insights From Trane Technologies Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 4 3 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 2 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Trane Technologies, presenting an average target of $363.55, a high estimate of $425.00, and a low estimate of $310.00. Observing a 4.86% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $346.70.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Trane Technologies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $425.00 $394.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $425.00 - Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $320.00 $315.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $350.00 $350.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $394.00 $385.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $350.00 $334.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $315.00 $310.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $365.00 $360.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $360.00 $344.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $385.00 $380.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $310.00 $295.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Trane Technologies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Trane Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Trane Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Trane Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Trane Technologies analyst ratings.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies manufactures and services commercial and residential HVAC systems and transportation refrigeration solutions under its prominent Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King brands. The $18 billion company generates approximately 70% of sales from equipment and 30% from parts and services. While the firm is domiciled in Ireland, North America accounts for over 70% of its revenue.

Trane Technologies: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Trane Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.81% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Trane Technologies's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trane Technologies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.92% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trane Technologies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.82%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Trane Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.76.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TT

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.