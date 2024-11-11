Critical Insights From Five9 Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Five9, presenting an average target of $48.4, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.26% increase from the previous average price target of $47.80.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Five9 among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Power Baird Raises Neutral $43.00 $40.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $45.00 $40.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $46.00 $35.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $48.00 $48.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $55.00 $65.00 Lauren Lieberman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $37.00 $45.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $47.00 $47.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $48.00 $48.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Five9. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Five9 compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Five9's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Five9's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Five9 Better

Five9 offers cloud-native contact center software enabling digital customer service, sales, and marketing engagement. The company's Virtual Contact Center platform combines core telephony functionality, omnichannel engagement, and various modules into a unified cloud contact-center-as-a-service, or CCaaS, platform. Five9's modules include digital self-service, agent assist technology, workflow automation, as well as workforce optimization solutions that optimize call center efficiency, and manage interaction quality and agent performance.

Five9: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Five9's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.81%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Five9's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.7% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.82%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.23%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Five9's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.19. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

