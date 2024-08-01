Critical Insights From Datadog Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 17 analysts provided ratings for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 9 0 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 1 3M Ago 4 5 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Datadog, revealing an average target of $149.53, a high estimate of $165.00, and a low estimate of $98.00. This current average represents a 1.76% decrease from the previous average price target of $152.21.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Datadog. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gray Powell BTIG Announces Buy $143.00 - Yi Fu Lee Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $150.00 $150.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $155.00 $135.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $150.00 - Yun Kim Loop Capital Maintains Buy $160.00 $160.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $165.00 $165.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Outperform $155.00 $155.00 Brian White Monness, Crespi, Hardt Announces Sell $98.00 - Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Raises Buy $155.00 $143.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $165.00 $165.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Outperform $155.00 $155.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $145.00 $152.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $140.00 $155.00 William Power Baird Raises Outperform $140.00 $130.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $165.00 $165.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Outperform $155.00 $155.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $146.00 $146.00

All You Need to Know About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Datadog's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Datadog's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 26.89% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Datadog's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Datadog's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.43, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

