Critical Insights From CubeSmart Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for CubeSmart, presenting an average target of $48.0, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $46.40, the current average has increased by 3.45%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive CubeSmart is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $50.00 $44.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $48.00 $46.00 Jonathan Hughes Raymond James Raises Outperform $50.00 $48.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $45.00 $44.00 Juan Sanabria BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $47.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CubeSmart. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CubeSmart compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for CubeSmart's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of CubeSmart's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CubeSmart analyst ratings.

Discovering CubeSmart: A Closer Look

CubeSmart is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages self-storage facilities throughout the United States. The company's real estate portfolio is composed of buildings with numerous enclosed storage areas for both residential and commercial customers to rent mainly on a month-by-month basis. Most of CubeSmart's facilities are located in Florida, Texas, California, New York, and Illinois. Cumulatively, these states account for both the majority of the square footage in the company's real estate portfolio and the majority of its revenue. The company derives nearly all of its revenue from rental income from tenants utilizing its storage facilities.

Breaking Down CubeSmart's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: CubeSmart displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.07%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: CubeSmart's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 35.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CubeSmart's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): CubeSmart's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.52%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, CubeSmart adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CUBE

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Dec 2021 Raymond James Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Oct 2021 Berenberg Initiates Coverage On Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for CUBE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.