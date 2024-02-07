Criteo Q4 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Criteo S.A. (CRTO) reported fourth quarter net income allocated to shareholders of $61 million, or $1.02 per share compared to $15 million, or $0.25 per share, prior year. Adjusted net income was $91 million, or $1.52 per share compared to $52 million, or $0.84 per share. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.23, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter revenue was to $566 million compared to $564 million, previous year. Analysts on average had estimated $300.15 million in revenue.

Shares of Criteo are up 12% in pre-market trade on Wednesday. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

