CRISPR Therapeutics's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRSP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for CRISPR Therapeutics. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 20% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $66,596, and 8 are calls, amounting to $494,260.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $75.0 for CRISPR Therapeutics over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CRISPR Therapeutics options trades today is 1201.38 with a total volume of 708.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CRISPR Therapeutics's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

CRISPR Therapeutics Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRSP CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $9.1 $8.3 $9.1 $50.00 $182.0K 2.1K 14 CRSP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $9.7 $8.4 $9.1 $50.00 $91.0K 2.1K 314 CRSP CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $7.1 $6.5 $6.7 $55.00 $67.0K 448 10 CRSP CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $7.9 $7.2 $7.9 $52.50 $39.5K 864 95 CRSP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.8 $4.7 $4.8 $60.00 $34.5K 4.3K 0

About CRISPR Therapeutics

Crispr Therapeutics is a gene editing company focused on the development of Crispr/Cas9-based therapeutics. Crispr/Cas9 stands for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (Crispr)/Crispr-associated protein 9 (Cas9), which is a revolutionary technology for precisely altering specific sequences of genomic DNA. The company is focused on using this technology to treat genetically defined diseases. Crispr's first approved drug is Casgevy, which was developed in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals and targets sickle-cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, which have high unmet medical needs. The company is advancing a variety of gene editing programs in immuno-oncology, cardiovascular, and a stem cell-derived therapy to treat Type 1 diabetes.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CRISPR Therapeutics, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of CRISPR Therapeutics

With a volume of 1,236,907, the price of CRSP is down -1.9% at $55.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About CRISPR Therapeutics

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $76.6.

* An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $105. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $65. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Chardan Capital keeps a Buy rating on CRISPR Therapeutics with a target price of $82. * An analyst from Clear Street downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $45. * An analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $86.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CRISPR Therapeutics, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for CRSP

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Jun 2025 Clear Street Downgrades Buy Hold Jun 2025 Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Overweight

