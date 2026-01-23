CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) was down 8.7% at $55.52. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.03% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.28%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 7.23% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 0.01%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of CRISPR Therapeutics AG will be of great interest to investors. On that day, CRISPR Therapeutics AG is projected to report earnings of -$1.15 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 161.36%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4 million, indicating a 88.78% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$6.33 per share and a revenue of $8.54 million, signifying shifts of -45.85% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 88, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

