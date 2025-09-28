Is Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock a Buy?

Key Points FDA approval of Palsonify marks Crinetics' transformation from a clinical-stage biotech to a commercial company, with the first once-daily oral treatment for acromegaly patients.

At a $290,000 annual list price, peak sales projections range from $800 million to $1.5 billion, though reaching even 50% market penetration could take years.

The stock surged 28% on approval news to $45.91, but commercial execution risks and payer pushback on pricing could derail the revenue ramp Wall Street expects.

10 stocks we like better than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ›

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRNX) faces the ultimate biotech paradox: Its newly approved drug Palsonify could either justify the stock's $4.3 billion valuation or expose it as dangerously overpriced. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval on Sept. 25 transforms this clinical-stage company into a commercial powerhouse with the first once-daily oral treatment for acromegaly.

Wall Street's thinking big. The stock surged 28% on the news. But with only 11,000 diagnosed patients in America and a lofty $290,000 annual price tag, can this rare disease drug actually deliver the returns investors are banking on? Let's break down the company's commercial opportunity, key risks, and valuation to find out.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The value proposition

The numbers tell a fascinating story. If Crinetics captures 50% market share -- ambitious but possible for a breakthrough drug -- that's 5,500 patients generating roughly $800 million in net revenue after discounts.

Goldman Sachs, the most cautious voice on Wall Street, values Crinetics at about 7 times its conservative $600 million peak sales estimate. On the other end of the spectrum, the most bullish forecasts call for roughly $1.5 billion in peak sales, which would put the stock closer to a 3 times multiple.

The massive spread between these scenarios creates an unusual opportunity: Investors who correctly gauge Palsonify's commercial trajectory could see their investment double -- or get cut in half.

From lab bench to pharmacy shelf

Palsonify (paltusotine) represents genuine innovation -- the first once-daily oral treatment for acromegaly patients who've failed surgery or can't undergo it. The pivotal phase 3 PATHFNDR-1 and PATHFNDR-2 trials showed consistent biochemical control and symptom improvement, convincing regulators to clear the drug.

Analysts are quickly updating their models. Several on Wall Street now project peak sales that could top $1 billion globally, with additional upside possible in carcinoid syndrome and international markets. Some firms have already lifted their price targets following the approval, while more cautious voices warn about the limited addressable patient pool and payer pushback.

The company plans to have Palsonify available in the U.S. by early October. Management has cautioned that uptake will be gradual, emphasizing the time it takes to secure formulary placement and negotiate reimbursement with insurers. In practice, that means revenue growth is likely to resemble a measured ramp rather than a hockey-stick curve.

The $290,000 question

Pricing strategy reveals both opportunity and vulnerability. At $290,000 annually, Palsonify costs more than a Lamborghini Huracán -- for a single patient's yearly treatment. Apply typical pharma math with 30% to 40% discounts after rebates and insurance negotiations, and net revenue per patient drops to around $175,000 to $200,000.

International expansion and label extensions offer upside. Europe and Japan could add 20% to 50% to peak sales. Carcinoid syndrome represents another opportunity. But each new market requires separate regulatory approvals, reimbursement negotiations, and commercial infrastructure. The $1.5 billion peak sales estimates floating around assume flawless execution across multiple continents and indications.

Competition lurking in the shadows

Palsonify may be the first once-daily oral treatment for acromegaly, but it isn't the first pill on the market. Chiesi's Mycapssa beat it to approval, though its twice-daily dosing, absorption issues, and patient adherence problems have kept sales limited.

Still, Palsonify's once-daily convenience advantage won't guarantee dominance. Injectable therapies from established players aren't disappearing either. Physicians treating rare diseases tend toward conservatism -- they stick with what works until compelling evidence forces change.

Meanwhile, Crinetics burns cash developing its pipeline, including CRN09682 for SST2-expressing tumors. That's reassuring for long-term diversification but means continued losses even as Palsonify launches. The company needs commercial success quickly to fund these programs without diluting shareholders.

The biotech binary

FDA approval removed one risk, but it did not end volatility. Commercial-stage biotechs live and die by execution, and any stumble can spark brutal sell-offs. Miss first-quarter prescription targets? Shares could drop 20%. Lose a major pharmacy benefit manager on reimbursement? Another 15% haircut. That is the nature of binary event stocks.

The reward side of the coin is just as extreme. If Palsonify reaches around $1.2 billion in global peak sales, a middle ground between bull and bear scenarios, and investors assign a 6 to 8 times sales multiple, the stock could roughly double. Add pipeline progress and international expansion, and optimists can sketch out a path toward $90 to $100 per share.

Over the next six months, we will learn whether Palsonify matures into a blockbuster or becomes another cautionary tale of the gap between FDA approval and commercial reality. Until then, it might be wise to stick to the sidelines with this rare disease biotech.

Should you invest $1,000 in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals right now?

Before you buy stock in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,092,280!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.